There is a saying which has been around for a long time in the gaming community, before memes were known as memes. A saying that goes, more or less, “I am a gamer because I have not just lived one life, but I have lived hundreds”. A saying that, looking back on it today, seems like one of those things you posted as teenagers on Facebook or put as a status on your MSN chat. But some of those lives are really worth living.

The idea of ​​writing this article was born first, well, when the editorial staff told me “oh Marco, look, now it’s your turn to invent something for the editorial.” And second, and more importantly, when I tried Liyla and the Shadows of War, a free, short and not particularly complex game about a father trying to get his daughter to safety. No fantasy scenarios in this case, though: the setting is that of the war that the state of Israel waged on the Gaza strip during 2014. Seeing Israeli missiles and bombs hitting houses, schools, ambulances, and the numbers of the conflict appearing on the screen after the end of the game immediately brought to mind those images that from 7 October onwards we have all seen on television or on social media, and it served to remind me once again that for those living in Gaza this war is not a sudden and unexpected tragedy but just another chapter in a bloody story that has been going on for decades.

THE FRAGMENTS OF THE SOUL

Liyla and the Shadows of War reminded me of those games that, in one way or another, they made me feel a connection to my own experiences, or that helped me understand those of others. We take What Remains of Edith Finch, for example. In The Astronauts walking simulator, Edith Finch goes to her family home to dust off her family’s history. A tragic story: almost all the tenants of that particular house, each of them on their own, are in fact dead.

There is something bizarre about the Finches’ story, but what isn’t bizarre is the effort to reconstruct the life of someone who is no longer with us.

There is something bizarre about the Finches’ story, but what isn’t bizarre or far from the real world is the effort to rebuild the life of someone who is no longer with us, starting from those fragments of their lives that remain and from those memories that still survive in our minds. Thinking back to Edith Finch wandering the empty rooms of her house, each a memory of a member of her family, made me think back to that suitcase in the attic where so many of my grandfather’s papers are kept. His report cards, the letters received while he was a prisoner in Germany, the dense pages that he wrote on the post-war events that had affected him most. I met my grandfather in person when I was younger, so those aren’t the only memories I have of him, but he passed away when I was a teenager. And it’s only when people are no longer there that you realize never having spoken to us enough.

Less dramatic is another little game that has carved out a special place in my heart, viz A Short Hike. Here we play a young bird – the characters in this game are all anthropomorphic – who is taken by her aunt for a few days’ holiday on a lush island. There is a problem: the protagonist is waiting for a call, but there is no reception on the island. The only point where the phones have reception, as the aunt explains to her, is Hawk Peak, the very high mountain which from that point onwards will become our objective. Except that climbing it is not so immediate: before we can do it we will have to accumulate feathers by wandering around the island and doing the various activities. They are fun activities, treasure hunts, competitions with other kids on the island, in short everything is aimed at presenting the island as a place of peace and leisure, far from everyday worries. But, as for us the objective in the background remains to climb that peak, also for the protagonist the concern linked to this call is always present. Once we reach the top of the peak, we will understand why the reason we are on this island with our aunt is because her mother was in the hospital for an operation.

The call, fortunately, brings good news: the operation went well, and our protagonist can finally relax. Here too, the scenario is fictional, even more so than it was in What Remains of Edith Finch; but the feeling of worrying about someone or something – a loved one who has to undergo an operation, of course, but it could also be something else – and trying to distract himself but never really succeeding it’s something that everyone has certainly felt at one time or another.

WUTHERING HEIGHTS

There are many examples that could be given – more or less the entire genre of walking simulators travels along these lines, since Gone Home which was one of its founders – but what I want to do is a game that takes us in an even more fictional context than A Short Hike, viz Celeste. I think that more or less everyone knows it since it is one of the most famous indies of the last five years, so forgive me if the explanation seems unnecessary to you: Celeste is a platformer in which we put ourselves in the shoes of Madeline, a young woman who wants to climb a mountain (I swear I didn’t put it next to A Short Hike on purpose).

the climb of Mount Celeste soon becomes a metaphor for Madeline’s internal dilemmas

As we progress along the levels, thanks to the various dialogues it will soon become clear that the climb of Mount Celeste is a metaphor for the internal dilemmas that Madeline herself experiences during her everyday life: the anxiety that paralyzes her, the difficulty of accepting herself, the feeling of inadequacy. Tackling the mountain is meant to be a sort of reckoning with these aspects of his personality; showdown that won’t always be easy. In the game – I think: I admit that the B-Sides are already beyond my reach – it is never explicitly said that Madeline is a transsexual girl, even if it is suggested by some details in some images. And it’s hard not to imagine that there is also something autobiographical in this, given that the mind behind the game and founder of Extremely OK Games, Maddy Thorson, is also transsexual. Playing Celeste (which, beyond the discussion of the message, is also a bomb as a game) helps us to understand at least in part the process through which she goes through the acceptance of her own identity.

With this, clearly, I don’t mean that the only games worth playing are those that for one reason or another touch the chords of the soul. I’ve recently started playing Warhammer 40,000: Darktide again and I’m having a blast. But it’s certainly games like Celeste, like A Short Hike, like What Remains of Edith Finch and like Liyla and the Shadows of War add that extra something that makes video games special.

Previous article

What is the Dark Place? – Special