Thor had an evolution in the UCM

The worst mistake Thor made In one of the best Marvel Studios films, Avengers: Infinity War is explained by the destruction of Mjölnir by Hela in the third film starring the God of Thunder, Thor: Ragnarok. Since the movie showed Thanos’ victory over the Avengers, fans have speculated a lot about the motives that led to the brutal defeat of the Avengers in the Russo brothers’ film in 2018. While it is true that there are several characters who made a series of mistakes, it is often Thor who is singled out as the only hero who made the worst.

Thor’s decision to gloat and take the time to kill Thanos at the end of the battle in wakanda may be the most notable error Thor, but in reality it was not the most fatal. Before the events of Avengers: Infinity Warhe God of Thunder already had a very notable evolution in Thor: Ragnarok. The film, which was directed by Taika Waititi In 2017, it showed a renewed Thor that had nothing to do with previous productions.

Marvel Studios’ big bet He reaped what he had sown when he saw the interest it aroused again among the public. the original member of the Avengers. Thor’s evolution also included the loss of his Mjolnir, leading him to realize some truths hidden behind his family history in the Nine Kingdoms. The experience taught him valuable lessons, but it also marked him in a particular way.

After what Thanos murder half the population of the universe, the fight became entirely personal for Thor. Instead of going directly to the Tierra and meet with Avengers To draw up a plan of action, the heir of Asgard decided to undertake a mission Nidavellir next to Rocket Raccoon y Big in order to acquire the Stormbreaker. Although the battle ax was supposed to be powerful enough to kill Thanos, the first step Thor should have taken was to join his companions in a situation that was out of control. However, in Thor: Ragnarok Thor’s decision is understandable.

At first, Thor was forced to overcome almost instantly the loss of Mjölnir. As he faced the deadliest villain he had ever met, Hela, it should come as no surprise that the God of Thunder’s priority was to find a weapon far more powerful than he assumed. a replacement for Mjolnir. However, without knowing what he had gone through in Thor: Ragnarokit’s easy to dismiss Thor’s decision as a huge error in judgment even though he thought he was making the right decision, in a rage.

What would have happened if Thor would not have been moved by his feelings will remain a mystery. In the end, Thor’s decisions led him to take over the Stormbreaker which was the best plan to confront the huge army of Thanos. The God of thunder took a decisive initiative when he his journey to Nidavellir, since the ax took care of the poor subjects of the Mad Titan. The weapon also proved capable of killing Thanos, but The accumulated anger and tension of the moment made that not possible..

