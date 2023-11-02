The MCU’s Stormbreaker ax comes to Marvel in its most powerful form you could ever imagine.

After years of fighting his iconic hammer Mjolnir, it is practically impossible to think of a new weapon for Thor in the Marvel Universe. However, circumstances have led the God of Thunder to forge the ax Tormod, one of the sharpest blades in the history of Marvel. In fact, The House of Ideas has promised that he will soon be joined by two more new weapons in this epic series that is redefining the legacy of Asgard with each issue.

in the comic Immortal Thor #3, Thor finds himself stranded on a desolate planet Lokiwho has adopted his definitive form as the Storyteller. Loki has used runic magic to trap Thor in this world, while the Elder God Toranosva causing total destruction in the universe. Planning to create his own rune staff to escape him, Thor realizes that he needs something with more potential and forges a new ax with his iconic helmet, which is made of steel sourced from Asgard.

However, Tormod is not just an axe. Right now, Thor He is exercising his powers as monarch of Asgard and forges the ax with ancient magic, imbuing her with a power that knows no limits. The sword is sharper than he thought and returns to his hand when commanded, just as the sword does. Mjolnir.

The closest thing fans have seen to this was in the MCU with Stormbreaker ax, but this weapon does not exist in the comics. Thor had already used the ax Jarnbjorn in the past, but Tormod seems to be the true canon answer to the weapon shown in the movies. While it’s true that Loki is once again Thor’s enemy, they are clearly trying to help him in the big plan that still remains hidden. The appearance of the gods of Utgard has posed Thor and Loki an unprecedented threat, and Loki appears to be preparing Thor to fight back, and this includes the forging of this new weapon in the plans.

Tormod’s name is particularly important since it makes a direct reference to Thor’s mind. This is deliberate on Thor’s part. Tormod has become a weapon fit for a gody Marvel He anticipates that this will be the first of three that Thor will discover on his journey to find salvation.

The comic series Immortal Thor has already hinted that this is a story about names and how they dictate the purpose of a person or object in the world. Thor’s new weapon It represents his wisdom as ruler of Asgard and is the embodiment of his ability to think his way out of problems. This is something Mjolnir has never been able to do. Thor’s strength knows no limits, but Tomrod will be a key piece in his journey. While is true that Tormod’s initial purpose is to be used so that Thor can escape and pursue Toranosfans can be sure that this new weapon will be of great importance as Immortal Thor continue your numbers.

The comic Immortal Thor #3 It is now available.

