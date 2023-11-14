Director of the last two Thor films, Taika Waititi confirms that he will not be involved or direct the fifth installment of the god of thunder.

After a terrible opening weekend for “The Marvels” worldwide, Marvel Studios is betting on returning to the formulas that made it successful in the past. Within these formulas is the Thor film saga. “Thor: Ragnarok” and “Thor: Love And Thunder”, beyond the controversies among fans, were box office successes. And good numbers at the box office are what the studio needs to recover at this time.

Taika Waititi, the one in charge of directing these last two films, confirmed today that he will not be involved in the project. He will not have any kind of relationship with the fifth Thor movie, much less direct it. “We have an open relationship, they can see other people,” Waititi stated. This was in an interview with Business Insider when was asked about the rumors that the pre-production of Thor 5 had begun, Waititi confessed that he was unaware of the situation.

Thor 5

What project will Taika Waititi direct?

Within the interview, the director claimed that due to the abundance of non-Marvel projects he was currently working on, he simply wouldn’t have time to get involved. He’s still working on a Star Wars script that’s still in the writing stage, while he also has a big-screen adaptation of El Incal, Alejandro Jodorowsky’s graphic novel, that he wants to get off the ground, while his next project will be Klara and the Sun, based on the novel by Kazuo Ishiguro.

Waititi’s next film, Next Goal Wins, a true story based on the world’s worst international soccer team, will be released on November 17. As for the god of thunder, we just have to wait to see who will be in charge of commanding this fifth installment.