Suara.com – Persija Jakarta will visit PSM Makassar headquarters in the match week 18 of BRI Liga 1 2023-2024 at the BJ Habibie Stadium, Parepare, Friday (2/11/2023) evening WIB. Coach Thomas Doll hopes that the match atmosphere can boost the performance of the Kemayoran Tigers who are currently struggling.

Persija is known to be struggling following recent bad results. Jakmania’s favorite team has not won in the last five matches in BRI Liga 1.

In fact, Andritany Ardhiyasa and friends have suffered consecutive defeats in the last two weeks. They were beaten by RANS Nusantara FC and PSIS Semarang.

Persija coach Thomas Doll and player Hanif Sjahbandi at a press conference the day before PSM Makassar’s opponents in BRI Liga 1 2023/2024 (Doc. Persija).

Thomas Doll himself acknowledged Persija’s poor performance. He also hopes that his team can quickly find their touch again to get out of this bad period.

“I agree we are certainly not in good shape. We let points go away, we had a lot of draws too, I think the players also know this,” said Thomas Doll in a press conference the day before the match.

“In our last match, in the first 20-25 minutes we weren’t playing well, we made a lot of mistakes. But this is a new match, two teams that both performed fantastically last year,” he explained.

PSM Makassar is actually not consistent either. They had a win drought in the last seven matches in BRI Liga 1.

In fact, last season Persija and PSM Makassar competed for the championship. Juku Eja successfully became BRI Liga 1 champion, while Persija was runner-up last season.

Thomas Doll said the atmosphere of the duel between the two teams would cover up the team’s lack of performance. Moreover, PSM Makassar fans are known to be very fanatical when it comes to supporting the team.

“PSM Makassar managed to win the league and we were second, both teams had problems too, maybe not only from the football side, but I think other people can talk about this,” explained Thomas Doll.

“Tomorrow’s match starts with 0-0, everyone wants to win the match, I hope the stadium is full because the atmosphere here is always good, PSM Makassar has motivation in every player.”

“I think this is an important thing to talk about and not talk about what we can do in the future because the focus now is on the match,” he concluded.