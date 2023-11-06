Cyberpunk 2077 taught everyone a valuable lesson about games with a lot of hype: it can actually only be disappointing. Let’s hope that The Day Before is the exception and that all the delays are for a good reason. The online game will finally be released next month, and is somewhat similar to GTA Online, but with zombies. The game will first come to PC, and then to PlayStation and Xbox.

Game seller Steam allows you to put games on your wish list, and no game is currently on as many wish lists as The Day Before. The game was announced in 2021 and was actually supposed to be released in 2022. With a new trailer, developer Fntastic announces that the game will be released as ‘early access’ on December 7, 2023. This is a version that is actually not completely finished.

The Day Before is a Massively Multiplayer Online (MMO), so you play with a lot of people at the same time. The setting is a fictional city called New Fortune City, but it’s not hard to spot elements of New York City. But you can also cross the city limits to discover some quieter areas by car.

Racing through the city, off-roading through the mud

If you look at the off-road trailer at the very bottom of this page, it seems that the developers have put a lot of effort into the dynamics and handling of the cars. The gameplay even resembles Snow Runner. Those who prefer to stay on the asphalt can speed through New York to their heart’s content in a supercar. Little is currently known about modifying cars.

Furthermore, as with many zombie games, the idea is that you go out to collect as much stuff as possible without being eaten. You can also build your own cabin in the woods, where the makers apparently took inspiration from Animal Crossing. Will the most wanted game on Steam at the moment make a lot of people happy? We’ll see in December.

Trailers van The Day Before