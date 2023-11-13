We have more and more models capable of increasing our independence from mobile phones. This Xiaomi Watch S1 is a good example of this, integrating heart rate, blood oxygen measurement and GPS for sports in a smartwatch capable of offering us up to 12 days of autonomy. Now, on AliExpress we can get it with a 62% discount, we’ll tell you how.

The figure of the smartwatch has had a direct impact on the area of ​​health. With more and more innovations that allow us, from our wrist, to consult data related to our heart rate, oxygen saturation or the quality of our sleep and rest. Among all the brands that exist on the market, Xiaomi is one of the leaders thanks, among other things, to devices like the Xiaomi Watch S1. Even more so with this 62% offer on AliExpress, going from the official price of 276.57 euros to the current 105.10 euros.

AMOLED screen: perfect for sports

Until the arrival of smartwatches, to play sports we had to resort to purely sports watches that, in many cases, were not compatible with the rest of our daily activities, such as going to the office. Fortunately, the situation has changed. This Xiaomi Watch S1 exudes elegance on all four sides, thanks to its sapphire crystal, which makes it even more resistant. In addition to a stainless steel case and a leather strap that is perfect for everyday use. All of this resting on a 1.43-inch AMOLED screen where we will be able to consult all the information.

In addition to all this, it incorporates a dual-frequency GPS, which is the best option to be able to fully exploit its 117 sports modes. From preparing for a race to a road bike ride with our friends. Going through any other activity in which we are interested: swimming, yoga or elliptical, among many other options.

Your heart rate, always available

Monitoring our heart rate can offer us key information about the state of health of our body, as well as the impact that training is having on our body. For this reason it is so important to always have this information within our reach: both while we sleep and when we are at rest. This Xiaomi Watch S1 also offers us an alert system that warns us when our heart rate is too high.

However, this is not the only metric we have access to. We also obtain information about stress detection or our health index. As well as a proposal for breathing exercises that allow us to relieve both physical and mental stress through a battery of exercises available at any time.

All this with a battery that lasts 12 days if we use the device normally or up to 24 days if we activate the energy saving mode. Now, taking advantage of the sales that AliExpress has launched on the occasion of 11.11, this Xiaomi Watch S1 can be ours for €105, compared to its usual price of €276.57. In addition, delivery is available in 10 days, so if we order today, we will be able to enjoy it very soon at an unbeatable price.