The smartwatch sector is red hot, and demand is on the rise – unlike in other sectors such as mobile phones – and more and more brands are competing in it, such as Xiaomi, which has several models. very top in different price segments, also in the entry range.

Obviously they are cheap smart watches that are far from Apple Watches and the like, but they offer features that make them very worthwhile, such as the Redmi Watch 3 Active, which we have been able to test and which We think it is an outstanding watch in many aspects, especially the price.which is now 42 euros.

There are many things we like about it, especially its design and screen, which do not at all seem like those of a low-cost watch that even surpasses many totally unknown Asian brands.

To put the figure in context, Amazon sells it even cheaper than AliExpress, and with the immediacy of shipping that this store always boasts, which not only does not charge shipping costs to anyone but can deliver the purchase to you in 24 hours or less.

If you do not have a Prime account, you may be interested in taking the opportunity to register and speed up delivery as much as possible, although if you are not in a hurry you should know that for the price it has you will not pay any expenses in any of the cases.

Two weeks of battery and physical measurement that is not bad at all

Note that the Redmi Watch 3 Active does not have GPS, a sensor that normally increases the price of any model. For what it costs, you can’t really demand it, but you have to take it into account if you are looking for a running watch.

It more than compensates because it has two weeks of battery life, so you won’t have to go through the plug every day or two, which is the most common in the sector, and it also does so by boasting a very bright, full-color screen.

It measures SpO2, heart rate and sleep quality, in addition to 100 sports modes, ranging from the most common sports to others that are not so common, such as indoor cycling.

One of the main problems it has is that the operating system, Real Time OS, is not compatible with third-party applications and does not support too many customization options, although once again we must add that for the mere 40 euros it costs it is not a great deal either. inconvenient.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost to you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can consult our affiliate policy here