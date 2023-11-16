Woody Allen said that we are all interested in the future because it is the place where we are going to spend the rest of our lives. Those who try to predict it—ahem, Apple, ahem—usually screw up spectacularly, but sometimes there are those who get it completely right.

That’s what Xerox did. in an amazing promotional video from 1979 rescued among others by the Computer History Museum. It shows an office of the time that seems normal except for one thing: the protagonist, an employee who appears with his coffee and goes to his office, sits at his table and begins to use a computer to check his email and print it to review.

He then forwards the report to other business areas and seems satisfied until his computer shows him some flowers on the screen. Why?, that employee asks. Well, because it’s his wedding anniversary, and fortunately the computer reminds him with sarcasm. “It’s okay. We’re just human beings,” he ends by showing the computer on his screen.

The thing wouldn’t seem so amazing if it weren’t for the fact that that ad aired in 1979. At that time practically no one talked about computersand much less about emails—the first email in Spain was sent in 1985—.

In fact, the interaction with that computer also seemed to have – at least, in the video – overtones of being through voice, something that would not arrive until decades later, when assistants like Google Assistant, Siri or Cortana began to flood our devices. .

But at Xerox they already knew that the best way to predict the future was to create it. Xerox PARC was then a prodigious institution full of privileged minds trying to imagine what the future would be like to provide the tools to get there.

The computer that appears in the advertisement It is the legendary Xerox Alto, which was launched in March 1973, now just over 50 years ago. It was the first computer to be designed to be used through a graphical user interface, a revolutionary concept that represented a radical change compared to the traditional command console.

In 1979, just when that advertisement aired, Steve Jobs would end up visiting the Xerox PARC facilities and seeing that computer and that concept.

The rest, as they say, is history.

Image | Gautier Poupeau

