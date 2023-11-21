In this article, HobbyConsolas may receive a commission from your purchases. More information.

The Xbox Wireless Controller: Remix Special Edition revolutionizes gaming with its sustainable design and advanced technology. Take advantage of the Black Friday offer on Amazon and transform your gaming experience for only 59.99 euros.

In the world of gaming, having the right equipment can make the difference between a good gaming experience and an exceptional one. And when it comes to wireless controllers for Xbox, there’s a new player in town that’s ready to change the game.

We present to you the Xbox wireless controller: Remix Special Editiona true gem that will fly off the shelves, especially now that it is on sale on Amazon’s Black Friday for only 59.99 euros.

The Xbox Wireless Controller: Remix Special Edition is made from reclaimed plastics, one-third of which is made from regenerated materials. Features textured grip and back cover.

More than a pretty face

The Xbox Wireless Controller: Remix Special Edition is a statement of intent in terms of innovation and sustainability. Made from reclaimed plastics, one-third of this device is made from shredded and recycled materials. This approach not only benefits the environment, but also gives the controller a unique look and unmatched texture.

But this controller is not just a pretty face. Its design is designed for the modern player. Compatible con Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S y dispositivos Windows, this controller takes versatility to a new level. In addition, its wireless technology allows you to connect to your console or PC without the hassle of cables, and Also compatible with iOS and Android phones and tablets.

Sustainable innovation

One of the highlights of the Remix Special Edition is its manufacturing process. TO Through “shredding”, remaining pieces of controllers from the Xbox One generation are recycled into raw materials to create new controllers. Additionally, post-consumer recycled (PCR) resins come from various recycled materials, such as car headlight covers and plastic water vases.

This controller not only stands out for its commitment to the environment, but also for its style. Mixing PCR resins with crushed materials creates custom colors in earth tones, with swirl markings and unique textures. Each Remix Special Edition controller is, therefore, a piece of art in your hands.

Cutting-edge technology for demanding players

But what would good design be without exceptional functionality? The Remix Special Edition vComes with the Xbox rechargeable battery pack and a USB-C cableallowing you to play without worrying about disposable batteries. With a full charge of up to four hours and up to 30 hours of autonomy per chargeyou can immerse yourself in marathon gaming sessions without interruptions.

Integrated Xbox Wireless and Bluetooth technology give you a seamless wireless experience on supported consoles and Windows devices. Furthermore, this command It is ideal for keeping aim thanks to the hybrid crosshair and textured grip on the triggers, top buttons and back cover. And the 3.5mm headphone audio jack is a welcome addition.

The Xbox Wireless Controller: Remix Special Edition is a perfect combination of design, technology and sustainability. And with its current offer of 59.99 euros on Amazon this Black Friday, it is a purchase that you simply cannot pass up. So if you’re looking to enhance your gaming experience with style and environmental awareness, this is your time. Don’t let this offer fly without you!

