Resident Evil is one of the most legendary franchises in the history of video games in the field of horror and the third-person shooter genre. Resident Evil has experienced many changes over time, and the truth is that with the Ethan gameswe have gone from a camera further away from our character, to living the Capcom experience in first person.

A tactic that has served to interest a new type of audience in the franchise and further expand the name of the saga. AND is that with Resident Evil VII and VIII, something incredible has been achieved. Break sales records and Capcom reaches new historical heights of success.

A success that seems to be rewarded with the largest budget in the history of Resident Evil to close what it would be the Ethan Winters trilogy. Or at least that is what an alleged leak of the company’s future plans gives us a glimpse.

Dusk Golem is the name of the insider who has had a great track record in everything related to Resident Evil and Horror games. It has been stated that Resident Evil 9 has been in development since 2018, and that its budget is the largest in the history of the saga. It is also speculated that Its launch date will be in 2025. and that would put an end to the trilogy of games based on Ethan and the Winters family.

“No one has considered Resident Evil 9 as a closing chapter before moving on to new story arcs and focus the saga in a new direction. In that sense, in Capcom’s eyes it is like the end of something and at the same time the beginning of something new.”

Via