The human versions of Lotad and its evolutions show three different stages of this Pokémon’s life.

Ludicolo is one of the most beloved Pokémon of both the third generation and the anime

Join the conversation

Pokémon is a franchise that for years has been adding more and more creatures over the generations, giving rise to the fact that, after the launch of Pokémon Scarlet and Purple last year, exceeded a thousand known speciesbeing an event that The Pokémon Company wanted to commemorate by presenting all the Pokémon to date in a special video.

Pokémon Scarlet and Purple

However, the great advantage of having so many species occurs when fans have a wide catalog to choose their favorites, thus it would be strange if among more than a thousand there were not any that I at least liked a little, either for its design, history or other elements. Likewise, this also gives freedom to artists to create all kinds of fanarts based on Pokémon, while some choose to offer the aspects that Pokémon like Larvitar would have if they were human.

These designs move away from the concept of Lotad and its evolutions.

Under this premise, the Reddit user known as endifi is making a name for himself on the Pokémon forums because he has already shared several fanarts with Pokémon transformed into humans, one of his most recent works being that of the entire Mudkip evolutionary line. And under this same premise, it seems that the trend to make different designs continues its course, since Now it is Lotad who has his own human version along with its two evolutions: Lombre and Ludicolo:

270 Lotad – 272 Ludicolo (OC)

byu/endifi inpokemon

It should be noted that this artist, instead of going easy, has decided to give a return to the human design of Lotad, Lombre and Ludicolosince, for now, we can see that this Pokémon is shown in any case in its Female version and without any apparent hint at mariachi culture.

For the rest, it only remains to remember that Lotad and his evolutions are available in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple after the arrival of the Turquoise Mask DLC, and it is expected that more Pokémon will join them in the future when The indigo disk is releasedthis being the second part of the expansion pass that still has no release date.

Join the conversation