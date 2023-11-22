Wolverine’s claws reach their maximum power thanks to Wakandan technology.

Wolverine is able to heal from brutal wounds

Join the conversation

Say that adamantium is one of the strongest metals that can be found in the Marvel Universe It’s no surprise. In fact, this material is present in the skeleton of Wolverine, after brutal experimentation. This led him to become one of the most resilient characters. It is no coincidence that Wolverine is one of the publishing house’s most lethal characters. His healing factor is able to keep him in a fight no matter what, but where the mutant really stands out is his six claws protruding from his fists.

Wolverine’s claws reach their maximum power thanks to Wakandan technology

They have been mainly responsible for causing the death of many enemies. Now, the next evolution of Wolverine’s claws finally appeared in Marvel’s most recent comics, and it’s clear that Logan can’t compete on the same level. The comic Wolverine #39 focused on the figure of Logan when he was in the nation of Wakanda.

It is there where Wolverine is forced to face a group of criminals who have the weapons that ridicule Logan’s claws: energy fists. Shortly after the surprise attack, Black Panther arrived to save him from the brutal beating to which he was being subjected.

However, Black Panther He arrived too late to save Logan from a resounding defeat that proved he’s no match for this new weapon, and it feels like the evolution of his claws. Wakanda is primarily responsible for some of the best technology in the Marvel canon, including weapons or suits that are based on vibranium. Therefore, she should not be surprised that, if there were a better version of Wolverine’s claws, came from Wakanda. Additionally, the creation of adamantium was an attempt to make a synthetic vibranium, so Wakanda has always been one step ahead of Logan.

The power fists not only proved to be Better than Wolverine’s claws in hand-to-hand combat. The energy comes from the bracelets instead of having to be part of the wearer’s fists. This eliminates any pain or possible injury with its use. Furthermore, energy fists can be used by anyone and do not involve prior experimentation to take advantage of his enormous power.

Seeing that his claws have become somewhat obsolete, Logan may seek help from T’Challa to establish an upgrade that is up to the task. The Wolverine comic continues its course and we may see a new look from him sooner rather than later.

The comic Wolverine #39 It is now available.

Join the conversation