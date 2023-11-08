Stranger Things shares what the first minutes of the final season will be like and they are full of unknowns.

The fifth season of Stranger Things remains on hold

Stranger Things It is one of the most important series in the Netflix catalog. Expectations for season 5 are very high and fans are eager to see what the writers have prepared for the close of Stranger Things. For now, Production remains stopped due to the writers’ strike. Even with things on hold, the writers of Stranger Things wanted to excite fans by revealing what the first minutes will be like. One of the most important revelations of the day has just arrived with the first lines of the script for the first episode of the last season of Stranger Things.

This is what they were referring to:

Darkness. The sound of the icy wind. Whispering trees. AND… A child’s voice singing a familiar song.

Although the information is not very precise, Netflix He got what he wanted: Rekindle enthusiasm for Stranger Things. Fans of the series have already begun to share their theories and impressions through social networks. Virtually nothing is revealed about the plot or characters that will be a part of this opening scene, but Netflix has said enough for fans to start speculating. Who is the boy? Is it Will or Max in a flashback or is it another character? There are many unknowns hidden behind these first lines of the script. and only until it is released will we know exactly what they were referring to.

While it is true that it will probably still be a while before we see the last season of Stranger Thingsthe creators of the series Matt y Ross Duffer have revealed that the final season is expected to include a total of eight episodes with an epic ending more than 2 hours long. The episode for which the new lines of the script were revealed is titled Chapter One: The Crawl, whose cover was already shared in 2022. They previewed a very epic and, above all, exciting series finale.

