In the eleventh episode of the RTV Oost program Buitenkans, ranger Rick Staudt and heritage expert Martijn Horst from Landschap Overijssel take you to the Manderheide. In this Natura 200 area you will find a number of burial mounds and the Flying Deer. You can see Opportunity on Tuesday, November 14 at 5:10 PM. The episode will be repeated several times the same day and on Sunday, November 19.