You can see the tenth episode of Buitenkans on Tuesday, November 7 at 5:10 PM on TV Oost. The program is repeated several times the same day and on Sunday. You can watch it online at rtvoost.nl/buitenkans. Opportunity is created by Jauke Boerdam and Marcus Ganzevles, in collaboration with Staatsbosbeheer, Vereniging Natuurmonumenten, Landschap Overijssel and Natuur en Milieu Overijssel.