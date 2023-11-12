There are times when the simplest ideas are the most effective. City roads is the perfect example: a website that searches for any city and turns its streets into a minimalist map, without names, labels, or legends. So that? For whatever you want: a wallpaper, a poster for the living room, the design of a mug or a gift for a homesick friend.

Created by developer Andrei Kashcha, City roads is an open source tool hosted on GitHub. On the main page, a search engine asks you to enter the name of a city. You can also search for regions or towns, but the result will be more recognizable if you are looking for a city with many streets, since the website downloads the city map of OpenStreetMap and creates a vector image from its streets, avenues and highways.

This map can be customized before download free in png or svg. You can change the color of the lines and the background, but also zoom in on a specific neighborhood and create an image with a transparent background. There is also a link to purchase a mug with the map.

City roads uses the OpenStreetMap API to download the data. This database is free and open access, so it may slow down if you receive too many requests. As a solution, City roads has indexed more than 3,000 cities with a population of more than 100,000 people. With very large cities, like Tokyo, the bottleneck could be the performance of your device, but in general it can render any city without problem.

Some maps created with City roads





Madrid





Barcelona





Sevilla





A Coruña





Autonomous City of Buenos Aires





Mexico City

Header image | Map of the city of Malaga created with City Roads

In Xataka | The most popular tourist attractions in each province of Spain, gathered on a map