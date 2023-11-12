There are few things as linked to the immense worlds of classic video games as maps. Those of us with gray hair remember perfectly the elaborate maps, sometimes made by hand, sometimes constructed with immense patience from screenshots, that illustrated the magazines of the eighties and nineties and that shed some light on the labyrinthine worlds of successful games.

Currently, there is no video game without its corresponding map with a compass. Digital worlds are much larger, but unless the game is a joyful nod to the hardships of yesteryear, it’s impossible to get lost. But in the days when that did not happen, it was necessary to make your own maps, and that is what (among other things) the Deviant Art user who signs VGCartography does, an amazing compilation of video game graphics, diagrams and galleries. But above all, maps. Many maps.

On the web there are 535 works whose variety is absolutely overwhelming. From the 34 tracks of ‘Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater’ from 1999 to 38 maps recreated from scratch from all the Super Mario games, passing through delicious hand-made recreations of such mythical terrain as the underground labyrinth from ‘Alone in the Dark’. His author tells us that he started his work in December 2020 when he started using different tools to extract and visualize 3D data from old games.





Axe: Shadows Die Twice

But maps are not the only thing this amazing page has. The sprite galleries are a real marvel, like this one from ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle’ for NES, which visually analyzes the range of distance and the damage done by the protagonists’ weapons and which serves to make clear why it is such a game. varied and balanced. Or this bestiary from ‘Final Fantasy XII’ that includes all the enemies in the game.

Here’s how the author describes his creative process: “Once I decide on the workflow for a game and create a map style template, mapping a new level only takes me a couple of hours in Photoshop. However, Preparing data or models can take many hours. Since I only have an hour or so a night for my hobby, larger projects or hand-drawn maps can take months to complete.” In other words, a true labor of love.





Street Fighter Alpha 3 | Fighters and scenarios

When asked how he chooses future projects to make, he tells us, “I have a list of games to map, but it depends on the information or tools available. For example, are the file formats documented? Have the sprites already been copied?” and the models or should I do it? Many of my projects would not be possible without communities of fans and modders dedicated to specific games, for example.”





Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 4 | Alcatraz

Of course, after all this talk we wonder if he has had legal problems with some companies that have asked him to remove maps based on their games. We already know how people like Nintendo take derivative works from their games. But His answer is clear: “No, but I publish all my maps for free. Furthermore, almost all of the games I make are already more than twenty years old.”

To facilitate the work of map trackers, the author has set up a Drive open to the public where he has organized the maps by games. There you can see at a glance the wide variety of games that his work covers: from the ‘Red Dead Redemption’ series to ‘Banjo-Kazooie’, passing through titles as different as ‘Chrono Cross’, ‘Metroid’, ‘Spyro the Dragon’ or ‘Xenogears’.





Metal Gear Solid V | Afghanistan

The author acknowledges that this Drive does not have download data, but in the case of the DeviantArt page, Its figures exceed one million visits in the last year. Although above that, and as the cartographer acknowledges, “more than any meaningless number”, what he really appreciates is having received “some very nice comments in recent years, from many places and ages and in many languages, and they are the ones who have maintained the project all this time.”

