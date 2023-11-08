Navigation applications are essential for regular drivers, since they offer us all the information we need to get from point A to point B depending on the situation we find ourselves in. As technology has been allowing it, It increasingly offers us more detailed information in real time that allows us to choose, for example, between different routes depending on the traffic we are going to encounter.

Recently, Waze, one of the most used applications worldwide in its field, has announced a new functionality that will allow us to know if we are traveling on a road that has a history of traffic accidents on it: whether by chance, due to its condition or for any other reason. When it comes to ensuring our safety behind the wheel, any precaution is too little. And Waze has been offering us interesting news in this regard for years.

Accident alerts

Using Artificial Intelligence, Waze will analyze the historical data recorded on accidents on each road we drive on. In addition to a series of key characteristics, as stated by the company itself, such as traffic levels, the number of curves or the inclination of the terrain, to calculate whether, with all the data present, it is a place to which we must pay more attention because it is prone to collisions.

In addition, attention has also been paid to the frequency of notifications when this type of situation is detected, with the aim of avoiding possible distractions while driving generated by themselves. For this reason, the notifications will be more visible on those roads that we transmit less frequently, since, as the company has analyzed, they are the ones where we have a greater chance of suffering any possible unforeseen event. It is understood that we have greater control over those that we travel on a regular basis and it is not necessary to alert us in this case.

Artificial Intelligence redefines blackheads

Waze was not the first navigation app to inform its users about black spots when passing through them. However, until now, the vast majority of them were based on the data provided by the General Directorate of Traffic, without giving rise to further interpretation of them.

Now, Waze continues to explore the benefits of Artificial Intelligence also to be able to anticipate possible accidents with the aim of minimizing these types of situations. At the time of writing these lines, Waze has not informed when this update will arrive on our phones. However, it is expected that, once announced, it will not take more than a few weeks until it is enabled worldwide. Although, as is usual with most Waze updates, it is likely that it will initially arrive in the United States and, subsequently, in Europe.