Haven’t added F1 23 to your collection yet? No problem: this week you can test the game for free. To celebrate the return of Las Vegas GP, the F1 23 game is free for PlayStation, Xbox and PC via Steam. Not on the Switch, because the game has not been released there. You can play F1 23 for free from Thursday November 16 to Monday November 20.

If you want to buy the game during the weekend, you can do so with a 60 percent discount. You also earn double XP during the race weekend and you can get special items. By logging in on November 16, 17 and 18, you will receive a helmet, racing suit, a set of gloves and a Las Vegas-style paint scheme. We don’t know yet what the items will look like, but expect something with glitter and dice.

F1 23 is free and there are special assignments

There are also special assignments in the game that are linked to the Las Vegas GP. Charles Leclerc has set a time that you can bite into and there is an imaginary scenario with Lewis Hamilton. You ride on used hard tires at the end of the race and have to make a choice: finish the race on this rubber or switch to fresh soft tires? Oh, and Toto Wolff is only satisfied with the win.

As a red and white icing on the cake, you can drive with a special Ferrari livery from November 20 to December 11. Yep, Ferrari is also bringing a special livery to Las Vegas. The red and white colors should remind you of Enzo Ferrari's racing cars from the 1970s.