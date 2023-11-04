The most shocking scene from Doctor Strange was removed by Marvel Studios in Avengers: Endgame.

Doctor Strange is played by Benedict Cumberbatch

Doctor Strange has starred very iconic moments in the MCUbut none of them lived up to the one who was eliminated in Avengers: Endgame. Doctor Strange’s speech that was ultimately cut from the film was, without a doubt, his best big screen scene to date. The Sorcerer Supreme is played by Benedict Cumberbatch in the MCU, but Marvel Studios he missed the opportunity to have made him one of the most important pieces in the fight against Thanos.

His role in Avengers: Infinity War was crucial to lay the groundwork for what was about to happen in the next film. Considering this, her role was greatly reduced in Avengers: Endgame for several reasons. The first of them was because Doctor Strange He died at the end of Avengers: Infinity War due to Thanos’ snap and this left him completely out of the Endgame scenario. Nonetheless, Stephen Strange managed to have a couple of memorable moments, including his ominous reminder to Tony Stark that they were in the only reality in which they had a chance to destroy Thanos.

After his role in Infinity Saga, Doctor Strange has become one of the fundamental pillars that connects the old with the new MCU. However, even after Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, his best moment in the franchise is in a part that was discarded from Avengers: Endgame. Because he saw the future, Doctor Strange knew what he had to do immediately after the snap he made. Hulk with the help of the Gauntlet he designed Tony Stark.

The deleted scene shows how Doctor Strange had to reunite all the missing heroes to convince him to fight Thanos. Even knowing all the possibilities, the Doctor Strange He never had the opportunity to inform anyone of what awaited them. Thus, Strange needed to find a way to convince the heroes to prepare for the fight that would decide the future of all their lives.

Which makes that the feat of Doctor Strange Even more impressive is that he also had to meet characters he had never interacted with before in the game. UCM. He had to present a convincing argument in front of many characters he didn’t even know, such as Black Panther y Falconto recruit them in the final battle of the avengers. Although it was a moment of great importance for the character of Benedict Cumberbatchthe production team had to choose between a lot of filmed material and one of the discarded scenes was his.

