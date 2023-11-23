Remember that we already showed you in HD a secret from Peach and another from a Nintendo protagonist. After a long wait, now Super Mario RPG finally returns with a renewed version for Switch. It has already been launched and now we have news.

Super Mario RPG

This time they are related to their launch event in Nintendo NY, the official Nintendo store in New York. Nintendo NY hosted a launch event for Super Mario RPG, with a chance to see what they had to offer for fans who attended. Attendees received exclusive gifts and had the opportunity to try out the game before its release. You can see the example below:

You already know that Super Mario RPG allows you to join a group of peculiar heroes to save Star Road and stop the troubled Smithy Gang. This colorful RPG features updated graphics and cinematics that add even more charm to the unexpected alliance between Mario, Bowser, Peach and the original characters Mallow and Geno. Enter (or revisit) this world of eccentric allies and outlandish enemies in an RPG for everyone!

What do you think of Mario RPG? Don’t forget that the November 17, 2023 on Nintendo Switch. You also have our complete coverage of this premiere here.

