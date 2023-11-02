Thanks to the dramatic outcome of Vistas and a torture video in which she asked that she not look for him anymore, Inspector Elena Blanco discovered that her son Lucas, whom she had lost years ago, was still alive, although he belonged to the sinister Purple Network.

We have finally been able to clearly see what happened the night the inspector lost sight of her little boy. A man tricked Lucas into taking him to his car, in which another of his companions was waiting for him.

As soon as the boy saw the vehicle leaving the area where they were, he began to get scared. “And my mom?” he asked through gritted teeth. None of the kidnappers answered his question and the man who took him to the car, seeing that he was trying to force the door, hit him on the head. Lucas didn’t dare ask any more questions. Why did they take him precisely that day?