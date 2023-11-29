The director shares details of the scene in which Máximo Decimus Meridio returned from the dead to wage war again.

Make a sequel to one movie in which the protagonist dies at the end is a real hot potato. In 2024, we will see how Ridley Scott is at tackling Gladiator 2 with the absence of Russell Crowe as the legendary Maximum Tenth Meridiuswho succumbed to his injuries in the original 2000 film.

Paul Mescal He will play Lucio Vero in the film and will assume the leading role, although at the time there were plans for Russell Crowe to return from the dead in the most literal way possible.

In fact, some sketches of the Gladiator 2 script presented Máximo fighting in different historical periods, such as the Crusades or World War II. Needless to say, due to the radical change in tone it would represent with respect to the original film, they ended up in a drawer.

But Ridley Scott He still remembers perfectly how he would have brought back the character of Russell Crowe to star in the Gladiator sequel without ignoring Máximo’s death.

Russell Crowe’s return to Gladiator

In an interview on the ReelBlend podcast, Ridley Scott recalls the plan for Máximo to return to the world of the living in a sequel to the 2000 film and, in this way, take advantage of the pull of the original actor.

“Nick Cave wrote the script, but I had the idea. I knew how to bring him through a portal back to the real world. I’m not going to give you details, because someone will steal it…

I talked to Nick every other day for about a month while I was writing it. So I said, ‘We can bring him back this way.’ I wanted to start the movie in the Styx, at the edge of the ocean, and have you see this warrior walking around in armor. Then, you discover that it is Máximo who is wandering around looking for where he will go next. That’s scene one.”

While it wouldn’t have been the first radical gender shift in a franchise, perhaps that fantastical approach would have ruined the legacy of Gladiator and Russell Crowe’s own sacrifice of the character in the film.

It looks like Gladiator 2’s approach, centered on Lucio Vero, will maintain the essence of the 2000 film without including the supernatural in the mix.