Camilo has been the guest who has enjoyed an unforgettable night at El Hormiguero. The singer visited Pablo Motos to talk about his recent nomination for the Latin Grammys and his upcoming projects.

During the interview, the Colombian once again demonstrated his constant friendliness in addition to his incredible talent. So much so, that he has had no problem picking up the guitar and singing a fragment of his latest song live.

We have also known the more paternal side of the guest. The arrival of Indigo into his life meant a radical change, both for him and for his wife, Evaluna. The figure of her little girl is so important that she has told the most tender story about her.

If there was a word to define Camilo it would be joy, and he has demonstrated it once again during his stay on the program. Watch the video so you don’t miss any details about the interview!