After the premiere of Five Nights at Freddy’s, the video for Spider-Man’s audition made by its protagonist Josh Hutcherson has gone viral again

So that they then say that actors don’t work hard in castings, and instead ask Josh Hutcherson, an actor who has just released the horror movie, Five Nights at Freddy’s. Hutcherson was one of the actors competing alongside Andrew Garfield for the role of Spider-Man in Sony Pictures’ first reboot of the character.

Now with the premiere of Hutcherson’s latest film, the video he prepared in 2010 for the audition tests in order to obtain the role has gone viral again, and many after having seen it have been left wanting to see the actor playing the character and some are already asking for a cameo in the wall-crawler’s multiverse.

You can watch the video below:

About Josh Hutcherson

Josh Hutcherson was born on October 12 in Union, Kentucky. His mother, Michelle, is a former Delta Air Lines employee who now assists Josh, and his father, Chris Hutcherson, is an EPA analyst. He has a younger brother, Connor, and many pets including two dogs, Diesel and Nixon (boxers). He wanted to be an actor since he was four years old., but he only began participating in castings in 2002, at the age of 10. She moved from Union to California due to the limited opportunities she had until then.

In January 2002, Hutcherson and her mother met with acting coach Bob Lucas, who advised them to go to Los Angeles and begin auditioning for pilot episodes of television series. Hutcherson’s first role was in the 2002 pilot episode of the series House Blend; In the same year, he appeared in an episode of ER. In 2003, he played the lead role in the comedy Miracle Dogs (premiered on Animal Planet); he starred alongside Peter Falk and Timothy Daly in the made-for-TV movie, Wilder Days; and had a minor role in the hit independent film, American Splendor. He starred for the motion capture footage in 2004’s Polar Express.

Beginnings in cinema

In 2005, Hutcherson appeared in several Hollywood films: Had a supporting role in the Will Ferrell comedy Kicking & Screaming, voiced Markl in the animated film Howl’s Moving Castle (June), and played lead roles in Little Manhattan (September) and Zathura, which was released in November with positive reviews. The following year, Hutcherson appeared in the comedy RV, playing the son of Robin Williams’ character. Hutcherson later played Jesse Aarons in the drama Bridge to Terabithia, which was filmed in New Zealand and released on February 16, 2007, earning good results critically and commercially. He had not read the novel on which the film is based before being cast in the role.

Hutcherson’s next role was in Firehouse Dog (released April 4, 2007), in which he played Shane Fahey, the son of a firefighter who befriends a dog. Hutcherson filmed Firehouse Dog before Bridge to Terabithia, although the latter film was released first. He later appeared in the independent drama Winged Creatures and the science fiction adventure Journey to the Center of the Earth, a 3D remake of the novel of the same name. Filming for Journey, which was released on July 11, 2008, began in Montreal in June 2006 and wrapped in October of that year. Hutcherson also appeared in a film adaptation of the book Cirque Du Freak.

Inflection point

However, it was in 2012 when Hutcherson achieved worldwide fame with his starring role in the hit franchise The Hunger Games. Playing Peeta Mellark, the young actor showed his ability to capture the vulnerability, courage and determination of his character. His on-screen chemistry with leading lady Jennifer Lawrence was acclaimed and helped cement the saga’s success.

Since then, Hutcherson has continued to establish himself as one of Hollywood’s most promising young actors. He has starred in films such as Escobar: Paradise Lost (2014), In Dubious Battle (2016) and The Disaster Artist (2017), demonstrating his versatility and ability to play complex and diverse characters. In January 2024 he releases Beekeeper: The Protector, a film in which he stars alongside Jason Statham.

In addition to his acting talent, Hutcherson has also dabbled in producing and directing. He founded his own production company, Turkeyfoot Productions, and has worked on several independent projects both in front of and behind the camera.

Throughout his career, Josh Hutcherson has demonstrated not only his acting talent, but also his dedication to using his platform to make a positive difference in the world. With his charisma and versatility, he has earned a prominent place in the film industry and continues to leave his mark on the big screen.

Did you like his Spider-man audition video? Would you have liked to see him as the wall-crawler? Leave us your comments.