WarioWare: Move It! has fallen in love with all fans of Wario games. A title that has come out with a very good score and many curious adventures to face on Nintendo Switch. And within all those adventures available There is one that has an undeniable nod towards Pokémon.

A clear nod from the developers of the new WarioWare game to one of the most famous and successful Nintendo franchises of all time. And in WarioWare: Move It! We have the challenge “Capture a Cormorant” or Cormorant Catch in English.

This minigame would link directly to the Pokémon franchise, since in this challenge a clear nod is left not only to the games, but also to the anime where Team Rocket appears on the scene with a very similar Pokémon to this bird, as you can see in the cover image of the entry.

In fact, the similarities between this Cormorant and the Pokémon Cramorant are more than evident. A little detail that the developers wanted to leave in WarioWare: Move It! just for the most die-hard Pokémon fans to see. A curiosity that is most interesting to analyze.

Via