That air fryers have seen unprecedented growth in recent months is no secret to anyone. For many, they have become one of the most used appliances. Its penetration into the market was based on touting its health benefits, but are they really true? This TikTok video has gone viral for telling the truth about them.

Air fryers have become one of the most sought-after appliances in recent years. Since its emergence into the market, the advantages that are assumed over the oil fryers They have been one of the reasons why they have ended up settling in our homes. In fact, in many cases, it even affects our shopping list.

But are they as beneficial as they really say? In recent days it has gone viral through the user’s TikTok @doctorjulioc, who tells his version of some aspects that should be taken into account.

They are not fryers

The video, which has accumulated more than 2.5 million views at this time, begins by explaining how this appliance works. And, according to this user, air fryers are not fryers as such, but rather they heat by convection. Therefore, they are based on the operation of an electrical resistance that generates heat and a fan that is responsible for distributing all this heat throughout the entire container.

@doctorjulioc This wonderful appliance that came to make our lives easier but…. And what about our health? Here I tell you how to use it properly to maintain good health and not get sick from its misuse. ♬ sonido original – D O C T O R J U L I O

In addition, it also states that these types of products, by themselves, are not healthy. But it will depend on the foods we cook in it. Therefore, if we use the air fryer to cook “pre-cooked foods, your non-food will not be healthy, even if you cook it with the air fryer.”

He also explains that, if we cook with oils, when we put them in the air fryer, we are not only frying the food. But we also oxidize the oils and deteriorate the quality of the food in question that we are trying to cook.

The importance of temperature

According to this user, the chosen temperature is another aspect that we must take into account when cooking. Cooking products as common as French fries, for example, at more than 170 degrees will cause the emergence of a type of oxidant that is directly related to the development of cancer, as is the case of acrylamides. Therefore, it is important to keep in mind that each food requires a series of precautions that, regardless of the type of fryer we use, must be taken into account.

The cheapest option, but not always the healthiest

Along with health, another reason that has driven the consumption of air fryers is that cooking with them is more economical than with the rest of the existing options, as stated by the OCU itself. The fryer, according to a study carried out by the organization itself, consumes, on average, half the energy of an oven. And the flavor results are quite similar, according to the tests carried out.

However, it only ends up being profitable if you have to cook small quantities. If we must prepare several batches, an oven or a ceramic hob may be cheaper in comparison, since they require much less use to obtain similar results.