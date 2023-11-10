It is increasingly common to find creations that have been carried out using exclusively artificial intelligence tools, whether images, videos that change the voice or songs, to give some examples. One of those who has dedicated himself to exploiting the capabilities of this type of tools has been the user of X (Twitter) Javi Lopezwho has published through his account all the details of the video game he has designed.

It is a more macabre and darker version of Angry Birds which has been called Angry Pumpkins. Basically it is the same game that we have known all our lives, with the same mechanics, but with a more spooky theme, since it was created for the Halloween celebration. Even so, the most curious thing of all is that he himself has admitted that he has not had to do almost anything.

For all this to become a reality, three artificial intelligence tools have been used: ChatGPT, Dall·E y Midjourney. In the case of the first of them, it helped him obtain 600 lines of code in which he did not need to write anything at all. He simply dedicated himself to asking the right questions until little by little he got the result he wanted.

Regarding the other two, Dall·E was ideal for obtaining the image of the home screen, while Midjourney has been useful for creating images of the background of the stage, the characters and the objects that scroll across the screen. Even so, she has stated that it seems crazy to her that something like this has become a reality, stating that it is impressive what these tools capable of changing the world as we know it are capable of achieving.

If you want to try it, it is as easy as accessing its official website from your browser and you will automatically be playing for free. Furthermore, you can also design your own levels in a tremendously easy waysince you will only have to press certain keys on your keyboard and the elements will automatically appear on the screen.

