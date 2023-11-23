This impressive power of Venom is both the most underrated.

Among the most prominent villains and evildoers that we can find in the Marvel Universe, we have the Venom symbiote, who was initially presented as an enemy of Spider-Man, although over the years the character has been able to improve, going from being a villain to being an antihero in the most recent Marvel stories.

In the Marvel Universe, the abilities of symbiotes are based on bonding or uniting with any living organism and taking control of it, being able to also heal their host, eliminate their needs for sleeping or feeding, and, in addition, equip you with extremely impressive abilities.

Some of those abilities are superhuman strength, super speed, endurance, the ability to climb walls, and even with his symbiotic suit he can create armor and camouflage himself. However, although these abilities undoubtedly turn out to be surprising, the ability presented in volume #8 of the comic Venom (2018) It’s much more impressivebecause in this issue it is revealed that Venom can temporarily transform into one of his previous hosts, Flash Thompson, although he is dead. Below, we will tell you all the details about it.

Throughout Marvel’s history, Venom has proven to be an extremely fearsome and powerful, with many abilities which have allowed him to thwart Spider-Man’s plans at times, and, in more recent stories, defend his city and his loved ones.

Probably Venom’s most surprising ability is the one that, as mentioned above, is presented in volume #8 of the 2018 Venom comic, since, in this story, we see how Venom plays one of his previous hosts, Flash Thompsonthanks to a kind of imprint that the symbiont leaves in the DNA of its hosts, known as codex (codex).

In said volume of the aforementioned comic, Eddie Brock is in a bind, as he needs to escape from the Creator, the evil version of Reed Richards, but there are guards with anti-symbiote technology who are coming for him. This is why Eddie’s symbiote decides to help him, using his ability to “revive”, so to speak, Flash Thompson and transform into him, to take down the guards.

And, being one of the best and most powerful versions of Venom, it is not surprising that Flash, teaming up with the symbiote, was capable of easily take out the guardseven if they had anti-symbiote technology.

As for how Venom was able to do this, as explained in the comic, when a symbiote bonds with someone, it leaves a sort of footprint or imprint in your DNAwith which the symbiote can replicate the skills and personality of the guest you chooseas he has done by transforming into Flash Thompson.

The fact that Venom can transform and even, in a certain way, “resurrect” its previous hosts, is undoubtedly an impressive ability, since, in this way, as we have seen, the symbiote can bring back previous versions of yourself to help you whenever you need it.

