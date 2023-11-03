The Steam Deck has been on the market for more than a year and a half. This Valve proposal, as we pointed out in our analysis, is a wonderful gadget that combines portability with power to allow us to play such existing titles as ‘God of War’ and ‘Tomb Raider’ from anywhere.

The device, however, can be purchased with a maximum of 512GB of high-speed NVMe SSD storage. If we need more space, we have no choice but to eliminate some games or meet this need with the possibilities offered by support for microSD cards.

Modding to the rescue of the Steam Deck

A member of the StorageReview team has thought about addressing the need to increase the console storage with a different approach: applying his modding experience to take the Steam Deck to the maximum. And the maximum means putting a 61.44 TB storage unit on it.

Certainly, to achieve the desired result, some advantages of the device had to be sacrificed along the way, such as its aesthetic integrity and portability. In any case, here is the process that the modder has followed to turn the console into a little functional “Frankenstein”.





The project manager chose to use the P5336 solid state drive, but since it is a enterprise device with a different form factor than the Steam Deck’s M.2 had no choice but to place it outside the console’s case. But this was not the only challenge he faced.





For the connection interface, an M.2 to U.2 adapter was used. Still the P5336 unit was not ready to go. Due to its power requirements, the drive had to be connected to an external source. With all this, the console was able to detect it correctly.

After formatting, the available storage space was 55.7 TB. The price to pay to achieve it, as we have said, has been completely lose portability Of the device. In any case, we are facing a more than interesting modding project.

Images: StorageReview

In Xataka: AMD signs up for the big.LITTLE philosophy and presents its new Zen 4c cores with a promise: that of efficiency