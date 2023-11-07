USB-C cables have many lights, but they also they have a big shadow: It is impossible to know at a glance what its features are. What USB interface do you support? What transmission speeds? Do they support device charging? And if so, with what power?

The confusion is part of a connector that has become one of the big winners of 2023 – the EU has had a lot to do with it – but which continues to drive us crazy because it is not easy to identify those characteristics.

As reported in The Verge, a user named Matt “Spike” McWilliams precisely recently highlighted how to USB-C cables for Elgato devices They are wonderful because they have your most important specifications engraved in the connector.





In this example you can see how the cable indicates that we are dealing with a connector compatible with the USB 3.0 interface and capable of 5 Gbps transmissions.

It is undoubtedly a valuable information when using the cableand we would like the idea to spread to all manufacturers.

One of the Elgato managers was happy about this initiative and declared in X how “From now on you will see specification data on Elgato USB and HDMI cables.”

The proposal goes beyond the solution proposed by the USB Implementers Forum: they offer a series of logos that manufacturers can use on cable packages, but once you take them out of the box, identifying them becomes a nightmare again.

Let’s see if Elgato’s example ends up convincing others to do the same. Good for the practical ideas.

Image | Matt “Spike” McWilliams

