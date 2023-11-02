loading…

US citizens hold pro-Palestinian demonstrations. Photo/CNN

WASHINGTON – Presidential candidate Republican Party Nikki Haley said she thought all the protesters were pro-Hamas at United States of America (US) must be announced to the public.

“Publish the names of every pro-Hamas protester in our cities and universities. They side with terrorists who scream ‘death to America,’” Haley wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday.

"That is unacceptable," she said.



Foto:US Embassy in Uruguay

The former US ambassador to the UN also included excerpts from his interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity, which aired on Tuesday. During the interview, Haley said she was shocked to see pro-Palestinian protests and demonstrations taking place in American cities and campuses.

“We see Americans protesting and saying that they support an organization that is a terrorist organization that killed 33 Americans, that took nearly 20 hostages, that said ‘Death to America’ and continues to say ‘Death to America’ every day,” said Haley told Hannity, referring to the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

On October 7, Hamas militants launched a series of attacks against Israel. The militant group has taken at least 224 people hostage since attacking Israel, according to the Israel Defense Forces. Israel declared war against Hamas the next day.

“So do these Americans want to see them destroy America? And if they did, every single one of them would be a danger to our country, because that’s what Hamas preaches as ‘Death to America,’” Haley continued.

Haley said he felt it necessary to publish the names of pro-Hamas protesters and cited this because of his hatred.