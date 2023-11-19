Legend of Ymir is the specific name of this curious game.

God of War Ragnarok and Skyrim are two highly renowned games to look out for.

There is no doubt that Skyrim and God of War Ragnarok are two of the best games we have received in recent years, not only because of their setting (which is what interests us today), but because they managed to surprise with their quality, surpassing their predecessors. very easily, and setting a new standard that was quite difficult to match. Of course, all this has led many titles to try to imitate them, seeking to attract fans of both, and today we are going to talk about a game that has achieved this, although we wouldn’t say that was his intention.

Yes, as the headline reports, we are talking about a title that seems to mix both games already mentioned, but that It is being developed in Unreal Engine 5, with everything that entails. Below you can find its recent trailer, in which we can see a little of it, since since a technical demo published at the beginning of 2022, we had not been able to see much more.

Unfortunately, this trailer that we have shown you does not offer many details about its gameplay, so it is quite difficult to know exactly what to expect from it. Even so, there is one detail that we do know and that will probably make many of you lose interest. We are referring to the fact that Legend of Ymir (which is what the game is called) will incorporate blockchain technologies, that is, there will be NFTsa technology that has been controversial from the beginning, but that is currently in decline because the price of most of them has dropped so much that they are no longer worth practically anything.

The problems of Unreal Engine 5

When we refer to Unreal Engine 5 we end up talking about an engine that surprised everyone from the beginning by showing the surprising capabilities of the then new generation of consoles. Unfortunately, the reality ended up being that many titles developed with this engine have had problems with optimization, highlighting, for example, Immortals of Aveum or Lords of the Fallen.

Of course, there are contrary cases, such as the update that Epic Games released for Fortnite with which it began to use this new version of its engine, but the general rule is not that, unfortunately. This means that we must be cautious when we talk about games developed in this renowned engine, but that It offers so many shortcomings in terms of performance.

