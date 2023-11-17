It seems that we continue to be surprised by news about The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, this time coming from a university.

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom para Nintendo Switch

A video has recently been published that shows us a curious case. And it is that the University of Maryland offers a Mechanical Engineering course that uses The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom to teach machine design and engineering. Students will apply design principles to projects based on in-game performance, working with components such as rockets, structures, and complex physics.

Evaluations include in-game performance demonstrations and oral presentations, providing a comprehensive and undoubtedly very fun experience. You can see it below:

Don’t hesitate to check out all the Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom gift distributions.

What is your opinion? Don’t hesitate to leave it in the comments. Remember that this sequel is now available: you have our analysis of the Tears of the Kingdom game here and our complete guide to this game here.

Fuente