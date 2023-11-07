Alfa Romeos are usually cars that speak to the heart. For example, rationally you might be better off with a BMW or a Mercedes, but take a good look at a Giulia and convince yourself that one of those Germans even comes close to its masterful lines. In short: if you want to show your entire entourage that you have style, then you should buy an Alfa Romeo… But maybe not this Alfa Romeo.

Soap block for Zagato price

This is essentially an Alfa Romeo 75, but one that visited Carrozzeria Castagna. They treated it to a brand new carbon fiber body, providing extra space for its wonderful Busso V6. Strangely enough, a large part of that spot is in front of the front axle — you know, where the engine isn’t located — and we don’t quite follow the choice of Opel Calibra headlights either. At the rear, the lighting comes from too many donors to count, and is enclosed by an organically shaped, disproportionately short piece of bodywork. The result: a flattened soap bar shape like they only dared to make in the 90’s, so they simply spray-painted it in the color of a soap bar.

The body builder took his showpiece to the Geneva Motor Show in 1995, where he was apparently not overwhelmed by the enormous demand for the thing. So there was only one copy, and that copy will be auctioned by Car and Classic from November 15. They estimate that the one-off will fetch 145,000 to 155,000 euros and we have to admit: for a completely unique, coachbuilt Alfa Romeo, that is a competitive price. Rationally speaking, however, you can also buy a sleek Alfa Romeo SZ Zagato for that amount of money, and that is a rare Alfa based on the 75 that does have a successful coupe body… But come on, make an offer!