loading…

Ulama who are members of the International Union of Muslim Scholars (IUMS) issued a fatwa requiring Islamic countries to deploy military to Gaza against Israel. Photo/terrorism-info.org

DOHA – Ulemas who are members of the International Union of Muslim Scholars (IUMS) issued a fatwa requiring Islamic countries to deploy the military to Gaza, Palestine, to fight the army Israel.

IUMS, an organization considered radical and based in Qatar, issued the fatwa on October 31 or several weeks after the major war between Israel and Hamas broke out in Gaza.

The fatwa is entitled “The obligations of Islamic governments regarding the need to respond to the Zionist invasion of Gaza”.

They called on soldiers from Islamic countries to immediately carry out military intervention to save the Palestinian population in the Gaza Strip and provide material, religious, political and legal assistance.

According to the fatwa, it is the obligation of countries bordering Israel to help Palestine. In addition, Palestinian citizens of Judea and Samaria and Arab citizens of Israel are also obliged by the fatwa.

IUMS did not specify the names of the Islamic countries affected by their fatwa.

Their fatwa also criticized the silence of countries and groups regarding Israel’s invasion of Gaza, claiming that it was a “religious sin and a betrayal of Allah”.

Quoting the terrorism-info.org site, Tuesday (7/11/2023), this is the second fatwa issued by IUMS since the start of the Israel-Hamas war.

On October 21, 2023, IUMS issued a fatwa stating that the actions of the residents of the Gaza Strip and Palestine constitute jihad according to Islamic religious law, and therefore they are obliged to liberate their land.

“It is a religious obligation that applies to all Muslims, each according to their status and ability, either by sacrificing lives and money, or through words, demonstrations or political attitudes,” the fatwa reads.