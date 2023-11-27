Just a few days ago, Fire TVs changed. And the truth is that this new change has not been very popular among users. The different updates to these Amazon devices are generally launched with the aim of improving performance, functions… but this time new ones are added. ads that play in full screen.

Although this new advertising on Fire TV devices should not be a surprise, since Amazon warned about it a while ago, it is true that users are not very happy. Luckily, a fairly effective way has been discovered with which avoid this advertising which plays automatically in full screen in the start menu of these devices.

What is clear is that advertising is one of the most lucrative businesses for streaming. In fact, a Chromecast You can also see personalized ads on the home screen. So it is nothing new that we see this type of strategies. In this case, you have to put up with an advertising banner that is displayed on the Fire TV home screen, and the worst thing is that it expands to full screen.

How to avoid ads on Fire TV

With the arrival of these new announcements to the Amazon devices, many users have been trying new methods so that you do not have to see this advertising in full screen at any time. And the truth is that they have found a fairly effective trick that will only take you a few seconds if you don’t want to skip the advertising every time it appears. Although it has a series of cons.

In this case it is the Fire TV autoplay. Although it is one of the most used functions of these devices to quickly see the next chapter or to play trailers for series and movies in the start menu, the truth is that, if it is disabledyou can avoid this type of advertising.

Therefore, to remove the ads from the Fire TV, the ones that are seen full screen in the home menu, you only have to turn off autoplay. To achieve this, it is as easy as following these series of steps:

Enter the menu setting Of the device. Tap on the tab preferences. Access the section that says Featured content. You will be able to see the function Autoplay (for video and sound).

Disable both Of the device.

This way, you can remove autoplay of new ads from Amazon devices. Although, you should keep in mind that you will lose some of the features we mentioned above, such as the option to watch the next episode of your favorite series when you finish a chapter.

Still, the truth is that it can be very tempting to not have to put up with ads automatically on Fire TV. And even more so now, that more and more streaming devices or platforms are adding advertising to their services.