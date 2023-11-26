This LED strip is something that you may not have even known existed or that you may have assumed was either more expensive than it is or more complicated to install when in reality it takes a minute to install.

This LED strip from TP-Link, a leading brand in connected home devices, is reduced on Amazon to only 3 euros per meter, you can control both its brightness intensity and color, choosing from 16 million, and it can be controlled with Google Assistant, Apple Home or Alexa.

In case it still doesn’t seem enough to you, it is capable of shining to the rhythm of music to add atmosphere to your room or living room. For 15.90 per 5 meters, it is well worth trying.

TP-Link Tapo L900-5

The good thing about this Wi-Fi LED strip is that the limit is set by your imagination. You can put it in the kitchen and have it activate when you tell Alexa that you are going to cook, you can put it behind the TV to watch a movie in the living room or you can use it as ambient lighting with warm white.

Be that as it may, the fact is that it is installed in a jiffy, it is very cheap, it is from one of the best and most popular home automation brands and it works like a charm. When you find the color and mode that you like the most through the application, you can save it and then use it with Alexa as: “Turn on the reading light”, “Turn on the lights to play at night”, etc, etc.

According to TP-Link, the light intensity of its LED bulbs reaches 2100mcd, compared to others (1200-1700mcd). They also promise that they will last at least 10 years working 12 hours a day.

Installation couldn’t be simpler. In the package you will find a double-sided adhesive strip so you can stick it wherever you want. Then, with the TP-Link Tapo application on your smartphone you can connect it to the assistant you use at home or just depend on your mobile phone and that’s it.

It shouldn’t take you more than 1 or 2 minutes to have everything ready. Everything else depends on your needs and imagination.

Remember that, although Black Friday has already passed, there are many offers that are still available in stores such as Amazon, PCComponentes, Miravia…

Thanks to the Black Friday offer on Amazon, which is still available, the 5 meters of TP-Link Tapo L900 strip are only 15.90 per 5 meters.

