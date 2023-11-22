Xiaomi’s smartwatch catalog has everything, including the Watch S1 Active. A watch that fits perfectly if you are looking for a model with a beautiful design, large AMOLED screen and an autonomy with which you will not have to charge the watch every day. So if you want to pay little and have a very good smartwatch, take a look at this Miravia promotion por el Black Friday.

During these days all the stores are on sale, some better or worse, and Black Friday has brought prices to the floor. Among them, that of Xiaomi Watch S1. A smartwatch that has all kinds of features.

However, it doesn’t end there. At Miravia you can get an additional discount of up to 30% in app or 15% on web for your first purchase. And all thanks to welcome coupon that the online store allows you to apply to minimum purchases of €10. So you will have the opportunity to save up to €15 on the app or €10 from their website.

With GPS and a lot of battery

This Xiaomi smartwatch has a series of features that make it one of the best options for a brand new smartwatch. Among them, we must highlight its great battery. You can forget about charging your smart watch every day, since this model offers you a autonomy of up to 24 days (with battery saving mode activated).

And if you want normal use, the truth is that you can enjoy up to 12 days of battery life on a single charge. If you are going to keep activated GPS at all times, it lasts 30 hours of use. But it’s not bad at all for having a maximum capacity of 470 mAh. What is clear is that its battery is one of its strong points.

As we said, this smartwatch comes with GPS. In this case, with a Dual band multi-system GPS. Thanks to its dual-band GNSS chip inside, which supports the five main satellite positioning systems: GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, Galileo and QZSS.

A Xiaomi smartwatch at the best price

After seeing its battery or that it comes with GPS. It is necessary to highlight his good AMOLED screen with 1.43 inches. In addition, this model has dimensions 46.5 × 47.3 × 11 mm and is made of polyamide reinforced with fiberglass. On the other hand, it also offers you more 200 watch faces with which you can give it a more personalized touch whenever you want.

In addition to all of the above, if you want a new smart watch for sports, this model has up to 117 sports modes. It supports 19 professional sports modes, including: basketball, tennis, swimming and HIIT… So it becomes a great choice if you are looking for a smartwatch for sports.

In any case, you would not see all these features in the same way if it were not for its price. This Xiaomi watch cost you €199.99, but with the Black Friday discount it has up to more than 50% off. Without the Miravia welcome coupon, its price drops to €96.99. But if you are going to buy in the online store for the first time, remember that you have a 15% on the web and 30% from the app for your first order. Do not wait more!

And if you don’t want to miss out on the best Black Friday deals, at ADSLZone we bring you great discounts on all types of devices: mobile phones, Smart TVs, smartwatches, consoles… Take a look!