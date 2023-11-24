Cocoa prices have grown 75% this year and have reached a maximum not seen in the last 45 years. There are many reasons, of course. Black pod disease, the disappearance of independent farmers under the pressure of illegal mining, the rise in the cost of fertilizers and pesticides… but, above all, the climate.

We have been talking about El Niño for months and it is still curious that the first piece that falls is chocolate. But perhaps the most important thing is precisely that, that it is the first.

The weakest link. El Niño is a serious thing. Catastrophic, in many parts of the world (such as the South American Pacific coast). In Ecuador alone, to give an example, direct damages are estimated at 3,649 million euros and around 35,000 victims. Peru, Colombia, Chile and, in general, all the countries bordering the Pacific are going to go through a very hard and extreme year.

The rest of the world will also notice an El Niño that has a good chance of becoming “historically strong”, but (if we talk about damage to the world economy) the weakest link is very clear: the Panama Canal.

A commercial thromboembolism… Between 36 and 38 ships loaded with containers, liquefied gas and various materials pass through the Panama Canal every day. They passed, or rather. Driven by El Niño, Panama is going through the worst drought in 80 years and that will cause, in the best of cases, between 4 and 8 ships to be lost a day. We are talking about losses of more than 200 million for the channel, but the damage to international trade that has not taken off since the pandemic is much greater.

And around 6% of world trade passes through the canal. Even taking into account that the “warming effect” of El Niño will cause gas needs to be contained throughout the world, if the dry season lasts much longer in Panama, the plug may end up generating a considerable logistical problem (stressing the rest of the trade routes) and crushing the economy of one of the most vulnerable areas to the effects of El Niño.

…in a world that is preparing for the worst. And, as El Niño of 97-98 taught us, the effects of this phenomenon go far beyond the destruction of the western coasts of South America. In the year that the El Niño of ’97 lasted, “16% of the world’s reef systems died”, there was “an unprecedented outbreak of Rift Valley fever”, there were major floods in Kenya, Somalia and California and On the other hand, Indonesia recorded one of the worst droughts known.

Trade problems are just the last straw: not least because they would limit the world’s ability to cope with all of this.

We think we can do better, but we are not prepared. According to the best available estimate, the one published by a Dartmouth College research team in Science, the financial effects were felt for more than half a decade after the 1982-1983 El Niño. It was about 4.1 billion dollars. The 1997-1998 El Niño, for its part, caused damage to global economic growth of around $5.7 trillion.

We are talking about 3% of the US GDP between 1988 and 2003, but in many other countries it exceeded 10%. However, in recent decades we have learned to better manage these types of extreme weather events. The hope is that this El Niño will be less intense and that we will be able to weather it more effectively. But the truth is that we are not fully prepared.

A year ago Bill Mcguire argued in Wired that we are not prepared and he was right: we have had many crises in a chain; That is to say, it doesn’t catch us at the best moment. The world has gotten around to it. We will see if we can ensure that its inhabitants suffer as little as possible.

