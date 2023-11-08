From Reddit we receive an interesting message related to one of the most beloved franchises by Nintendo fans. It is indeed about Pokémon. Specifically, we are talking about a fan-art inspired by a combined shape between two really different monsters. You can also consult all the Pokémon games for Nintendo Switch (2023).

It is not the first time that ideas or fan-arts of this style and inspired by paradoxical forms or fusions are shared by the players of the franchise, having obtained a fantastic concept in this case. In the post below, we can see how a fan under the name PoliMarley42_Art has created a spectacular and at the same time terrifying fan-art that imagines a combined form between the evolutions of Chikorita, the 2nd generation Plant-type starter, and Paras, the 1st generation mushroom Pokémon. Without a doubt, the result is surprising. You can see the full post and all the images in this link.

In the image you can see the Pokémon with the combined appearance of both, where the Parasect fungus has controlled the body of the initial Pokémon. It is certainly curious considering how adorable the first phase of these Pokémon together is. Here you can see the full post:

What do you think? Do you think that a different design or a different idea than the one shown could have turned out better? Don’t hesitate to share your opinion in the comments.

