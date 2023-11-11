If you like Speed, well, with a capital letter and to a superlative degree, you may be interested in the announcement that has just been released by Bloodhound Land Speed ​​Record (LSR), a team based in England that aspires to move faster than ever before. made no one on earth, without ever taking flight. Translated into hard and fast figures, its goal is to whiz at 1,290 km/h. Not bad at all if you take into account that the record among F1 single-seaters does not reach 380 km/h and Japan’s very fast L0 Series maglev railways reach 600 km/h.

To achieve this they have more than just a vocation.

They have a vehicle, one that in 2019 already reached 1,010 km/h in the desert.

Pilot wanted… and funds. That is the announcement that those responsible for Bloodhound LSR have just launched, determined to achieve a new land speed record. The team already has a special vehicle, with which it shares a name, and an interesting history behind it that dates back to 2008. But that is not enough. Now it is looking for two other equally or even more important legs to achieve its ambitious goals: a pilot and funds.





Trained, eager (and with money). The team has decided to start a tour of the United Kingdom to promote their project and recruit some speed enthusiast willing to sit at the controls of their supersonic vehicle. Not just anyone will do, of course. Its objective is to attract “passionate”, “trained” drivers, willing to travel at more than 1,290 km/h and – no less important – who are also accompanied by sponsorships or a good pinch of funds.

“We are looking for a driver to provide the remainder of the funding needed for Bloodhound to establish a new LSR. If you feel you have the right experience and skills and what it takes to drive a car over 800 mph, while also providing the funding necessary, we would love to meet you” explains Bloodhound LSR. On its website, the firm goes a little further and assures that breaking a new speed record will require around 12 million pounds.

High speeds, and some steering. Behind the project is Bloodhound LSR. The team was launched in 2008 to conquer new speed records, it is linked to recognized professionals and has already left exhibitions of its technology, but throughout its decade and a half of history it has also suffered some twists and turns. In 2018 it was in fact on the brink due to lack of financing. If he managed to avoid it, it was thanks to businessman Ian Warhust, who formed a firm called Grafton LSR and became its parent company.













Technology and some “recordman”. If there are two names that stand out in the history of Bloodhound, however, they are Richard Noble, its original promoter, and Andy Green, retired Royal Air Force (RAF) pilot. They both know what speed is. Noble set a record of 1,019 km/h in 1983 and years later, in 1997, he participated in another recoura adventure, this time with Andy Green at the controls, which set the record at 1,227 km/h. A similar record was achieved with the ThrustSSC jet car, equipped with Rolls-Royce Spey engines.

Objective: break records. Bloodhound has set an ambitious goal. The International Automobile Federation (FIA) explains that the absolute land speed record is 1,227.985 km/h, the crazy mark achieved in October 1997 by Andy Green at the controls of the ThrustSSC. Its power allowed it to set the first supersonic record by surpassing the sound barrier at Mach 1,016. That is also the mark recognized by Guinness, but there are those who point out that the ThrustSSC’s feat was greater and the vehicle managed to reach 1,232.93 km/h.

Demonstrating your potential. It may be looking for a pilot and funds, but Bloodhound is not starting from scratch. Their technicians have been working on the project for years and have a vehicle with which they have already made some boasts. In 2019 he moved it to the Kalahari Desert, in South Africa, where it reached 1,010 km/h. Perhaps they were not enough to destroy the 1997 record, but the BBC specifies that this brand has placed it among the eight fastest vehicles and left a good feeling.

Horizonte: 2025. If the South African test left a good taste in the mouth, it was because of its characteristics: the vehicle used only its EJ200 Eurofighter jet engine, but it was actually designed to also carry a single-propellant rocket. The models handled by its owners show that with both units in tandem the Bloodhound could reach higher marks and achieve a world record. Its final goal is ambitious: to end the psychological barrier of 1,000 mph, 1,600 km/h.

“People might say that land speed records are not relevant. They can be,” claims Stuart Edmondson, current team leader, who even claims that the EJ200 can be run “without a drop of fossil fuel” and use a electric motor for the pump. “We can set the first land speed record with net zero emissions in 2025,” he celebrates. Since its feat in 2019, the Bllodhound had been at the Coventry Transport Museum.

