Buying a tablet is always a complicated decision, which fortunately is becoming easier if what you are looking for is a cheap model with Android, and there are Asian brands that have been dropping the price of their models for a long time, as is the case of Teclast .

This firm has just put up for sale the Teclast T50, which above all is a model designed to watch content in video form or to playand that is released directly with a discount on Amazon, which although it sells it for 159 euros allows you to apply a discount code of 50 euros, so in the end you only pay 109 euros, exactly the same as you would pay on AliExpress.

Why is it a tablet to watch video? To begin with, because the screen is 10.1 inches and Full HD, but it also boasts stereo speakers, so if you are one of those who usually watch series while cooking or in bed, it is a good option.

A key detail is that it is compatible con Widevinethe codec that makes content from applications such as Netflix or Amazon Prime Video viewable in Full HD, since other cheap Chinese tablets do not have it and that penalizes a lot in terms of quality.

Whether you prefer Amazon or AliExpress, shipping is completely free, although obviously if you are in a hurry it is Amazon that provides the most facilities, especially if you have a Prime account.

Ultralight, with Android 13 and enough power

The design of the Teclast T50 is committed to metal and ultra-light weight, just over 400 grams, and this is interesting if you are one of those who usually watch videos in bed for obvious reasons.

Not only that, but it already comes with Android 13, so it is more than likely that we will see an update to Android 14 in the medium term, which will surely be appreciated.

The power is provided by the Unisoc T606 processor, which may not be up to par with the Snapdragon 400 and 600 but can help you play most Android games without problems if that is what you want.

