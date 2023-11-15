Tablets are an option like no other to watch series, movies or even play games, especially if you are traveling and need something portable with a screen that is larger than that of your mobile phone. Fortunately, the variety in the sector is very wide, with models for all tastes and budgets.

One of the top ones, at least for quality-price right now, is the Newly released Chuwi Hi10 XPro, a 10.1-inch Chinese tablet which costs, attention, 69 euros by applying the code D11ES08. It is the price it has had and has during 9/11, which is still going on on AliExpress.

It is a tremendously good price, especially since this model is currently only for sale in Spain through AliExpress, which is the one who has the exclusive rights to this tablet, which comes from an increasingly well-known brand, especially for its laptops. and Mini PC.

The screen is what attracts the most attention, and Android tablets under 100 euros usually have much smaller screens. In this case it is HD resolution, which is not bad either.

The processor is a Unisoc T606, which is accompanied by 4GB of RAMenough for social networks and applications like Google Chrome, although for games it is a little short on power.

Another use for tablets in this price segment is to use them as an ebook reader. Logically, they do not have an electronic ink screen and it is always advisable to use a reader itself to protect your eyesight, but if you are not going to read for too many hours it may be a good option for the price it has now.

It should be noted, as we have already mentioned before, that Shipping by AliExpress does not come from China but from Spain. It’s on AliExpress Plazawhich is the version that only sells products that are already in Spanish warehouses.

That means several things. The first of them is that shipping is very, very fast and your purchase will arrive in approximately three or five business days, nothing like buying it in Asia.

In addition, you have the possibility of making an easy local return if necessary, and as it is a device sold in Spain you can claim the three-year warranty, as has been the law for several years now.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost to you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can consult our affiliate policy here