As tablets have increased their specifications, they have become a device increasingly capable of replacing laptops for certain tasks. This Teclast T40 Pro 2023 is the best example of this and, now, it is reduced by 63% on AliExpress with delivery in just a few days. We tell you how to get it.

The tablet market has not stopped evolving in recent years. Being one of the product categories on which manufacturers have focused their resources with the aim of converting them into solutions capable of displacing laptops to perform a certain type of tasks.

Some aspects, such as the size of the screen or RAM memory, are key in terms of user experience, since they will allow us to view the content, edit files or review our daily tasks with greater ease. and this Teclast T40 Pro 2023 It brings together everything we need for our daily lives. In addition, now AliExpress has reduced it due to the promotional campaign it is carrying out for 11.11. Until next November 18, it will be ours for 137.95 euros, instead of the official price of 372.84 euros.

10.4 inch LCD screen

As we have previously mentioned, screen size is essential to have a good user experience. In this case, this Teclast T40 Pro 2023 incorporates a 10.4-inch LCD panel. More than enough both in terms of entertainment, when we want to watch movies or series, and when we want to edit or create a new file. As well as sending an email or carrying out any activity that requires constant interaction with the screen.

Its RAM memory is 8Gb, an aspect that ensures optimal performance to carry out most daily tasks. And, in addition, it incorporates a 128 Gb internal memory module. Therefore, we will be able to download movies, series and applications without having to be aware of the memory at all times, since we will have a good capacity in this regard.

Android 12 and 13 Mpx camera

We find a tablet with Android 12 with operating system. Consequently, we obtain great compatibility in this regard with all types of apps and functionalities that we want to use. In addition, it has two cameras: a 13 Mpx rear camera, manufactured by Sony, and an 8 Mpx front camera. More than enough quality to make any video call regardless of where we are.

With a 7000 mAh battery, it will become the perfect option for all those who are used to having to be away from home for several hours and do not want to constantly depend on a plug for this. In this case, it is important to keep in mind that if we make recurring use of the SIM card, we may see how its autonomy is considerably reduced. So we have to take these types of aspects into account to plan a charge in the middle of the day to be able to finish it without having to configure the battery saving modes.

Remember that, until next November 28, we can buy this tablet with 63% on AliExpress. Going from the usual 372 euros to the current 137.95 euros. A unique opportunity to buy a tablet that has an excellent relationship between quality and price.