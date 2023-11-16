Nintendo Switch has its own advent calendar on the eShop, with a surprise game a day for 25 days. And it’s on sale!

November is the perfect month to buy advent calendars, since this way you can face December knowing that you are going to get a daily surprise. Recently we showed you the FNAF Advent Calendar; but why not have a Switch Christmas calendar? That’s just what we bring you, a Nintendo Switch Advent Calendar what includes 25 surprise games¡y It costs only €10!

This curious proposal is available in the Switch eShop with a 33% discount which ends today, November 16. Thus, each of the games offered costs only 40 cents. If you don’t arrive in time to take advantage of the offer, you will have to pay €14.99 for it, which translates to 56 cents per game.

And what titles are hidden in this Advent Calendar for Nintendo Switch? There is everything. They are surprises, but you will find puzzles, sudokus and more titles designed to play alone or as a family, with 6 different game modes. Every morning you will get a different one, as if it were a real calendar, so that You arrive at Christmas with a gift a day.

If you want to try it, you can access its file in the eShop right here, or get it in the digital store through your Nintendo Switch, searching by the name “Advent Calendar”. Are you going to try it?

Fuente