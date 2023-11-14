Drones are a fantastic option to record yourself doing sports or capture scenes as if it were a movie. The best ones cost more than 1,000 euros, and not all of us are Scorsese enough to invest so much in them.

Don’t worry because there are quite decent drones, even surprising ones that include several cameras, have GPS and avoid trees and other obstacles for just over 20 euros thanks to this top offer on AliExpress for this KOHR G6 drone, which is one of the most popular in the range of affordable drones.

KOHR Drone G6

First of all: the drone is very small and its arms are foldable, so it is very easy to transport. This point is important, because many users tend to buy large drones, which are undoubtedly better, but which end up stored in the storage room because it is a pain to transport them.

It has a GPS chip to fly more precisely and you can tell it the destination so that it can complete the route avoiding obstacles such as trees and power lines instead of having to direct it carefully (although you can also do that).

You can connect it via Wi-Fi through the mobile application and from there see what it sees to take photos and videos and receive them directly on your smartphone. Speaking of the camera, which of course is the most important thing, you should know that it is a double camera with an 8K sensor for the front camera and a 6K sensor for the bottom camera. Both record in 1080 without problem and with good quality.

It has a one-click return function to return to the take-off area without major complications although, yes, you have to be careful because the autonomy of this small drone is very limited due to its size: about 15 minutes or 20 minutes at most rushing. , and risking a little.

It has 4 directions and six axes for greater stability and easier control.

Although it has wonderful specifications and many positive reviews, you must be aware that this drone fulfills its functions, but it is not a substitute, much less for professional drones or the one that you should get if you are going to use it continuously.

However, as a gift to children or to use it from time to time on special occasions or when you go surfing or on a trip to the mountains, it is an excellent option because, if something happens, you will have only lost twenty euros and not five hundred.

Take advantage of the offer and get this drone that cost 80 euros for only 20 euros thanks to the 11/11 offers that still last on AliExpress.

