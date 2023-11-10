Smartphones, those small devices that have become an extension of many and without which one can hardly live, have been the focus of a new macro study carried out in Canada. Researchers are still trying to understand how this technology affects everyday life and have focused on its problematic use that can lead to dangerous addictions.

When surveying thousands of people from almost 200 countries -specific 50,423 people in 195 countries—they sought to understand whether there are problematic patterns of smartphone use that are consistent globally.

To do this, they used the Smartphone Addiction Scale – Short Version (SAS-SV), which consists of 10 statements that participants rate from 1 (strongly disagree) to 6 (strongly agree).

The survey collected statements such as: “I find it difficult to concentrate in class, while doing homework or while working, due to the use of my mobile phone” or “I miss the work I had planned due to the use of my smartphone.”

However, and among the many results, something they found is that between 29 and 31% of respondents in all those countries were classified as “at high risk of mobile addiction”. In particular, younger women stood out as the demographic most at risk. According to study co-author Jay Olsen, this consistent result was unexpected.

“That kind of consistency around the world would suggest that this is not an incidental finding that is due to, say, how one country interpreted the scale… it appears that this is a strong global finding,” explains Jay Olson.

It was once considered an addiction, but now it could be becoming more normal in society

The study reveals some interesting variations from one region to another. For example, Southeast Asia had higher rates of problematic smartphone use compared to Europe.

The researchers suggest that this could be due to the fact that some of these countries have not integrated computers – laptop or desktop – into their society, thus increasing the need to make almost constant use of mobile phones. “Some countries avoided making laptops and desktops widespread,” the co-author suggests.

However, the study also raises the question of whether the traditional definition of mobile addiction is still relevant.

As these have become fully integrated into everyday life, new ways of measuring problematic behavior may need to be found. Excessive use of these devices, once considered an addiction, may be becoming more normal in today’s society.

For example, it is said that it is unlikely that a third of all smartphone users in the world are addicted to their devices, at least in the traditional sense that an addiction is something with negative connotations.

“A social media manager might be logging eight hours of screen time a day, but this doesn’t necessarily have a problematic effect on their life compared to someone who uses their phone for half an hour from midnight to 12:30 a.m. am while trying to fall asleep,” Olson says.

“It seems like social norms have changed and smartphones have really become integrated into our lives,” Olson speculates. “It may not make sense to say that the average student is clinically addicted to her phone. Maybe it’s more that society has changed and this excessive use of smartphones is more normal now,” she concludes.

With all this, It seems that the question to be resolved now is: Does the majority of the world’s population really suffer from a serious addiction to being glued to cell phones all day, or has this new technology become so deeply ingrained in everyone and is already so common that it is necessary to find new ways to measure whether they exist problematic behavior?