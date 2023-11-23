Taking advantage of the fact that The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time turned 25 years since its launch, YouTuber RwanLink very strategically prepared a small 18-minute short with which to show the world of Ocarina of Time with a visual style inspired by Studio Ghibli films. . As you can imagine, the mixtures of both worlds could give life to something truly surprising, and that is just what has happened.

Index

See all sections

Zelda is still Ghibli

With the help of the graphics engine Unreal Engine 5 and a work of more than 600 hours, this talented artist has created what many would immediately sign as the official Zelda animated movie. The project has generated more than 30 different characters, 4 locations and a third-person perspective that looks incredible.

Leaving aside the music, the author of the work has been in charge of absolutely everything, directing the clip, modeling characters, animations, environments, sounds, lights… absolutely everything.

The cel-shading aspect of the textures is inevitably reminiscent of Link’s latest adventures in Breath of the Wild and Tears of The Kingdom, but just take a look at the animated and cartoonish style to detect that it could pass for a work from the famous Japanese studio , with the important exception that in this case there was the intervention of a computer.

The movie that becomes a game

But if the concept trailer has already left you speechless, wait until you see the playable demo. And since it is created in Unreal Engine, what at first looks like a movie, can be perfectly playable by applying the corresponding camera settings.

In the video we can see how the scenarios look incredible, full of video with a large number of NPCs and having that unmistakable atmosphere of Zelda games. The Ghibli touch gives that surprising and original look that would also look fantastic in an adventure like this.

The gameplay, although it is not perfect (the author remembers that the scenarios and the demo in general were created with the movie in mind and not a playable demo), is fantastic, although it would be great to have been able to see some mechanics of confrontations with an enemy. For asking that it not remain. Either way, it’s amazing to see how someone has been able to create this in six months of work.

I hope Nintendo takes note, because being able to play a Zelda of this style and this technical waste has to be a real blast. Will we see something like this in the long-awaited Nintendo Switch 2? And another question, with something of this caliber, what will they have to offer in the live-action Zelda movie to please fans? This has set the bar very high…

Fuente: RwanLink

Via: Engadget